Want to watch The Real Peaky Blinders online? Here's how.

With Peaky Blinders season 6 airing on TV right now, there couldn't be a better time to learn more about the real gang that Steven Knight based his hit drama on.

The Real Peaky Blinders is a show which delves into the history of the real street gang from Birmingham who inspired

Featuring historians such as Professor Andrew Davies and Carl Chinn along with Steven Knight, the documentary explores the gang's origins and their rise to power in the area at the tail-end of the 19th Century.

Here's how to watch The Real Peaky Blinders online from anywhere in the world if you want to learn more about the real gang who inspired the Shelby family.

How to watch The Real Peaky Blinders online in the UK

The Real Peaky Blinders premiered in the UK on BBC Two on Monday, March 7 at 9 pm.

If you missed the documentary, you can stream it on-demand on BBC iPlayer right now, where you can also catch up on every single episode of Peaky Blinders that's aired so far.

How to watch The Real Peaky Blinders online anywhere in the world

There's an easy way to watch The Real Peaky Blinders online wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

How to watch The Real Peaky Blinders online in the US

Right now, we don't know where or when The Real Peaky Blinders will be made available to stream in the US. We'll be sure to update this guide when we have any more information.