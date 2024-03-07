How to watch The Reluctant Traveler: stream the Eugene Levy show inc. season 2

Eugene Levy has dusted off his passport and is ready to travel to more countries on Friday, March 8. Does he want to? Well, in The Reluctant Traveler that's not the point!

In The Reluctant Traveler, we follow award-winning Canadian actor Eugene Levy as he travels around the world to experience different cultures and places. Season 2 sees the actor travel around Europe, and he'll be visiting countries like Greece, Scotland and Germany on his tour.

This follows off the back of a popular first season, which saw Levy travel all around the world to various far-flung locales.

If you're interested in watching the show, whether it's for the new season coming out soon or the entire run, here's how to watch The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy.

How to watch The Reluctant Traveler

You can watch The Reluctant Traveler on Apple TV Plus, as the travel show is an original production for Apple's streaming service.

Apple TV Plus costs $9.99 / £8.99 per month for a subscription. If you're signing up to watch Eugene Levy, then make sure you don't sign up for the MLS plan, as that only lets you watch Major League Soccer streams.

How to watch The Reluctant Traveler for free

If you want to test out Apple TV Plus without paying for it, and therefore stream The Reluctant Traveler for free, you'll be glad to know that there's a way to do so.

Apple's streaming service offers a fair few ways to get trial subscriptions for free, mostly for if you're a customer to other companies or services, but some are open to everybody. Check out our guides to the best Apple TV Plus free trials for a long list, but if you're a new customer, you can find the standard trial here:

The first two episodes of The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy land at the same time on Friday, March 8, and subsequent ones land weekly from then. Here's that full release schedule:

Episode 1 — Sweden: Friday, March 8

Episode 2 — Scotland: Friday, March 8

Episode 3 — France: Friday, March 15

Episode 4 — Germany: Friday, March 22

Episode 5 — Italy: Friday, March 29

Episode 6 — Greece: Friday, April 5

Episode 7 — Spain: Friday, April 12

How to watch The Reluctant Traveler everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup, or anywhere with Apple TV Plus, but still want to watch The Reluctant Traveler, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, movies or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.