How to watch The Simspons season 35 online or on TV: stream the returning classic

The Simpsons isn't showing any sign of slowing down: as The Simpsons season 35 lands on Sunday, October 1, ready to bring all-new antics for everyone's favorite yellow family and community.

Having followed the Simpson family and Springfield residents through 34 previous seasons of hijinx and misadventures, you'd think that the Matt Groening TV staple would be running out of steam, but that's clearly not the case.

The Simpsons season 35 sees Lisa join Formula 1, Homer become a crossing guard, an Agatha Christie spoof and of course another Treehouse of Horror episode, with more episodes still to be confirmed.

So here's how to watch The Simpsons season 35.

How to watch The Simpsons season 35 in the US

You can watch the new season of The Simpsons on Fox, where it debuts on Sunday, October 1. It airs at 8 pm ET/PT, a time slot it'll inhabit each week. This is part of Fox's animation takeover, with The Simpsons followed immediately by Krapopolis, Bob's Burgers season 14 and Family Guy season 22.

Fox is a cable channel but cord-cutters can still enjoy it on a variety of live TV streaming services including Hulu with Live TV, Fubo Elite, DirecTV Stream or YouTube TV.

The show is also available to watch on the streaming service Hulu the day after it airs on Fox, beginning on Monday, October 2. Hulu costs $7.99 per month for its basic plan, which goes up to $9.99 for the Disney Bundle if you want Disney Plus thrown in, $14.99 for Hulu ad-free, or $19.99 for both services without commercials.

How to watch The Simpsons season 35 in the UK

You won't be able to watch The Simpsons season 35 straight away, as the show often receives a delayed release date in the UK compared to its US airing. However, when it does arrive, it'll come to Disney Plus, which is the streaming home for the show in the UK.

For a monthly subscription, Disney Plus costs £7.99 for its Standard plan or £10.99 for its Premium one, or £79.90 / £109.90 if you want to pay annually, and from Wednesday, November 1, a £4.99-per-month annual plan will be available too.

The 34th season of The Simpsons aired in the US on Sunday, September 5, 2022, but is only slated to arrive on Disney Plus on Wednesday, October 11 this year, which gives you an idea as to how long it could take for season 35 to arrive. Think this time in 2024.

How to watch The Simpsons season 35 everywhere else

