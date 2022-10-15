How to watch the T20 World Cup 2022 online from anywhere in the world

Here's how to watch the men's T20 World Cup 2022 online from anywhere in the world

The cricket tournament, which runs from Sunday, October 16 to Sunday, November 13, features 16 teams battling it out to be crowned the best Twenty20 side on the planet.

The 16 teams are Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, Namibia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Ireland, UAE, Netherlands and Zimbabwe.

The reigning champions are Australia and they have a serious chance of winning the competition again especially as it's being held in Australia.

The betting market reckons either Australia, India or England will win the tournament. But the great thing about T20 cricket is it's so unpredictable and therefore it's hard to rule anyone out. OK, the UAE is 2,000 to 1 with one bookie, but you never know!

How can you watch the T20 World Cup 2022 online in the UK

Sky Sports is televising the games and streaming them in the UK.

How can you watch the T20 World Cup 2022 online in the US

In the US your streaming platform choices are simple as ESPN Plus will be streaming all the T20 World Cup matches. You can sign up for an ESPN Plus subscription or there's also a great Disney Bundle deal, that gets you ESPN Plus packaged with Disney Plus and Hulu, for just $13.99.

The IPL is also available to watch with Willow TV — a 24x7 live cricket channel.

T20 World Cup 2022 schedule and results

Monday, October 17 — West Indies vs Scotland, 5 am UK time, midnight ET; Zimbabwe vs Ireland, 9 am UK time, 4 am ET

Tuesday, October 18 — Namibia vs the Netherlands, 5 am UK time, midnight ET; Sri Lanka vs UAE , 9 am UK time, 4 am ET

Wednesday, October 19 — Scotland vs Ireland, 5 am UK time, midnight ET; West Indies vs Zimbabwe 9 am UK time, 4 am ET

Thursday, October 20 — Netherlands vs Sri Lanka 5 am UK time; Namibia vs UAE 9 am UK time, 4 am ET

Friday, October 21 — Ireland vs West Indies 5 am UK time, midnight ET; Scotland vs Zimbabwe 9 am UK time

Saturday, October 22 — Australia vs New Zealand 8 am UK time, 3 am ET

How does the T20 World Cup 2022 format work?

Eight teams play in the qualifying stage. Group A is Sri Lanka, Namibia, UAE and Netherlands. Group B is West Indies, Scotland, Zimbabwe and Ireland. Two teams qualify from each group and go through to the Super 12 format where they’re meet sides who’ve qualified by virtue of their previous performance. Again there’s two groups and the top two in each group will go through to the semi-finals. Cricket just loves a complicated format!