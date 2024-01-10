How to watch the Ted TV show: stream the comedy prequel series online

It's been over a decade since the first Ted movie hit screens, with the Seth MacFarlane-voiced idiosyncratic talking teddy bear spawning sequels and spin-offs, and the latest will arrive on Thursday, January 11 when the Ted TV show debuts.

Quick links US: Peacock

UK: Sky TV (debuts later)

AU: Binge

Watch abroad with a VPN: ExpressVPN

Ted as a whole is about a child's teddy bear who mysteriously comes to life one day. While the movies are set in the modern day, after the bear and the man have grown up together, this TV prequel fills in that blank.

The Ted TV show is set in the 1990s and follows as the young John Bennett tries to go through college and grow up... all while a lazy and irreverent talking teddy bear tries to lead him astray. More Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy creator) fun.

So here's how you can watch the Ted TV show around the world, on the various streaming platforms it's coming from.

How to watch Ted in the US

In the US, you'll be able to watch Ted using the streaming service Peacock, because it's an original production made specifically for the platform.

Peacock costs $5.99 per month (or $59.99 per year for its standard tier, which includes adverts. If you pay for the Premium Plus tier, at $11.99 each month or $119.99 for a year, you can avoid ads (for the most part; a few still play on certain programs). You can also stream NBC live from this plan.

All of Ted will be put on Peacock at once on Thursday, January 11, so you can binge all eight episodes in one go if you want. Ted (the movie) is also on the platform, though according to JustWatch it's soon to be removed. Ted 2 is on Max instead.

How to watch Ted in the UK

We know where Ted will be available to stream in the UK... but not when.

You'll be able to watch Ted using a Sky TV subscription because it'll be on the Sky Max channel. To access it, you just need the standard Sky TV Entertainment subscription, which costs £26 per month and comes with Netflix bundled.

Unfortunately, we don't know when it'll come to Sky Max. Sky has confirmed that the show will land "in early 2024" but has nothing more specific than that right now. Sorry! We'll update you when this changes.

If you want to catch up on the movies, both Ted and Ted 2 are on Sky TV as well as Now TV Cinema and Netflix.

How to watch Ted in Australia

If you want to binge the Ted TV show in Australia, you'll have to head to... well, Binge, they've named it right, with all of the episodes landing on the platform at the same time as they release in the US.

Binge have several tiers, each one offering higher-res streams and more screens to watch on, but you only need to spend $10 per month on the Binge Basic plan if you really want.

You can also use Binge to watch both Ted movies if you want, and they're also on Paramount Plus, Stan and Foxtel Now.

How to watch Ted everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Ted TV show, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, movies, sports or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.