How to watch True Detective season 4: stream Night Country online or on TV

One of the most popular crime dramas of all time is finally returning after five years off air: True Detective season 4 brings back the anthology series with a brand-new cast and crime to investigate.

The new season, subtitled True Detective: Night Country, features Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as Alaskan detectives investigating the disappearance of a crew of men from a remote research station.

If you know True Detective, you'll know that this setup will be the gateway into a weird and warped world in which no one is safe.

So here's how you can watch True Detective season 4, which debuts on Sunday, January 14 in the US and a day later in most other places.

How to watch True Detective season 4 in the US

You can watch True Detective season 4 on cable (or alternatives) or via streaming services, giving you a few options.

For cable, the show will debut on the HBO channel on Sunday, January 14 at 9 pm ET/PT (and also HBO Latino). It'll also play at 10 pm and 11 pm in case you can't make that first showing, and throughout Monday, January 15. The subsequent episodes will air weekly at the same time slots.

If you don't have a cable subscription, there are several live TV streaming services that you can use to stream from HBO's channel. You can use Hulu with Live TV (with its $14.99-per-month HBO add-on), YouTube TV (with its $14.99-per-month HBO add-on) or DirecTV (with its Premier package).

Alternatively, and for a more affordable option, you can use HBO's streaming service Max. Monthly, this costs $9.99 for its ad-supported plan or $15.99 for its ad-free one, with a $19.99 option with 4K and Dolby Atmos streaming on certain movies.

True Detective: Night Country episodes will hit Max at the same time that they air on HBO, so every Sunday.

How to watch True Detective season 4 in the UK

Unlike for some HBO shows, you won't need to wait ages to watch True Detective: Night Country in the UK, as episodes will air one day after they do in the US, beginning on Monday, January 15.

You can watch them if you have a Sky TV subscription because episodes will air on Sky Atlantic at 2 am every Monday (and also at 9 pm, for a more reasonable watching hour!).

You will also be able to use Sky's video-on-demand library to stream the episodes whenever you want.

To watch the show, you only need to be on Sky's basic tier. It's called Sky Entertainment & Netflix, and it costs £29 per month for a monthly contract or £26 per month if you lock into an 18-month plan.

How to watch True Detective season 4 in Australia

You'll be able to stream True Detective: Night Country in Australia using the streaming service Binge. Episodes will land every Monday, starting from the 15th, and the previous three seasons are also on the streamer.

Binge starts at $10 for its basic tier but if you pay more for its higher tiers, you can stream in a better resolution, and get multiple simultaneous streams. There's also a 7-day free trial which will let you test out the streamer before you pay.

If you want something a bit lighter to balance out True Detective season 4, then Binge is also getting the new Ted TV show this week.