How to watch Tsunami: Race Against Time — stream the docuseries online

Two decades ago, a devastating tsunami devastated countries around the Indian Ocean in the Boxing Day Tsunami, and National Geographic is the latest broadcaster to make a documentary about it in the form of Tsunami: Race Against Time.

This docuseries, which debuts on Sunday, November 24, tells the story of the day from the perspective of people on the ground. It uses archival footage and interviews from survivors to tell the personal stories of those who were affected by the tsunami.

The series was directed by the same man who directed 9/11: One Day in America, and is formatted similarly to that series of Nat Geo shows, so if you find them a great way to learn about history then you'll enjoy Race Against Time.

If you think that's you, here's how to watch Tsunami: Race Against Time online or on TV.

How to watch Tsunami: Race Against Time in the US

The earliest you can watch Tsunami: Race Against Time is on Sunday, November 24, because that's when the series will air on the National Geographic cable channel. Its first two episodes will air from 7 pm ET/PT, and the final ones will show at that same time slot the next day.

If you don't have National Geographic as part of your cable plan then you can use a live TV streaming service to stream from cable channels online. Sling TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV (on its Ultimate plan) or YouTube TV will all let you stream the Nat Geo channel over the internet.

Your other option to watch Tsunami: Race Against Time is to wait until Monday, November 25, when it'll be added to streaming.

The show will stream on both Disney Plus and Hulu, and both cost the exact same price. If you already have a subscription to one, I'd recommend you keep it, otherwise pick whichever seems to have a more appealing library to you.

How to watch Tsunami: Race Against Time in the UK

If you live in the UK, you don't need to worry about various live streaming channels or even multiple streaming services. Tsunami: Race Against Time will air in one way, and one way only: on the streaming service Disney Plus.

It'll arrive on Disney Plus in its entirety on Monday, November 25.

The Disney Plus price is £4.99 for its base tier but that includes adverts. £7.99 per month will get you ad-free streaming.