How to watch Whiskey on the Rocks: stream the Cold War comedy online

An often-overlooked piece of history has been turned into a comedy TV show which lands this week: Whiskey on the Rocks lands on Wednesday, January 22 and it's not about the best ways to drink bourbon.

Quick links US: Hulu

UK: Disney Plus

AU: Disney Plus

Watch abroad with a VPN

Set during the Cold War, Whiskey on the Rocks is about the political fallout after a Russian submarine runs aground in Sweden. The Swedish Prime Minister has to keep tbe Soviet and American delegations from fighting while peace talks are made.

This is based on real events from 1981, with the submarine being a Whiskey-class one that runs aground on rocks, hence the name of the show. It's being pitched as a political satire that shines a light on an event of the Cold War.

So if you're interested, here's how to watch Whiskey on the Rocks when it releases.



How to watch Whiskey on the Rocks in the US

If you live in the US, you can watch Whiskey on the Rocks on the streaming service Hulu, and as a streaming exclusive you won't be able to watch it on any other platform or on cable.

All six episodes of the series will be available to watch on Hulu from Wednesday, January 22, so you won't need to wait to watch it all.

Hulu costs $9.99 per month for its ad-enabled plan or $18.99 to stream ad-free, but there are a few other ways to get access to the service. The first is the Disney Bundle which combines Hulu with Disney Plus (from $10.99) and optionally ESPN Plus too (from $16.99) and there are other tiers for ad-free streaming too. The other option is via Hulu with Live TV, a cord-cutting live TV streamer which also gets you access to Hulu's library if you opt for the $81.99-per-month tier.

How to watch Whiskey on the Rocks in the UK

Since Hulu doesn't exist in outside of the US, you'll have to reply on Disney Plus to watch Whiskey on the Rocks in the UK.

As in the US, all six episodes of Whiskey on the Rocks will hit Disney Plus' library on Wednesday, January 22, so you can binge them all at your leisure.

Disney Plus starts at £4.99 per month for its ad-supported tier, but if you pay £7.99 you can stream from the ad-free plan. This latter has an annual option at £79.90 yearly but the former doesn't.

How to watch Whiskey on the Rocks in Australia

As in the UK, as it is in Australia: Whiskey on the Rocks will stream on Disney Plus for you to watch. Again, all six episodes will stream at once.

You can sign up for $13.99 per month and that's for the standard plan, which lets you stream everything at 1080p resolution. The $17.99-per-month premium plan lets you stream certain videos in 4K but it won't affect Whiskey on the Rocks.