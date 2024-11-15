Huge ITV thriller is renewed for a second season promising a 'bizarre' murder mystery

After the Flood is back for a second season.

After the Flood season 1 saw Peaky Blinders star Sophie Rundle take on the role of an obsessed cop in a town torn apart by the effects of a shocking environmental disaster - and now we have a second season to look forward to.

It was announced today, Friday, November 15 that a second series of the hit drama is coming to our screens, with the main cast reprising their roles.

The first series of the ITV thriller saw PC Jo Marshall (Sophie Rundle) discover the body of Daniel Eden (Arthur McBain) in a lift in Riverside Court. It was initially assumed he drowned in the recent flood, but forensic evidence showed he died several days before Waterside was engulfed by rising flood waters. What followed was a series of huge twists and turns until what really happened to Daniel was finally revealed.

The second series of After the Flood finds newly promoted detective Jo Marshall on the trail of a baffling murder investigation. As tensions simmer in Waterside amid the rising threat of moorland fires and the subsequent risk of further flooding, a body is discovered in bizarre circumstances.

Jo's race to stop the killer will put her in opposition to dark, influential forces within the town, and ultimately take her on a much more personal investigation. One that will require her to operate in secret if she is to have any hope of rooting out the corruption that has blighted the town's police force - and her own family - for decades.

Jo made a grim discovery in a lift in After the Flood season 1. (Image credit: ITV)

Reprising her role as Joanna Marshall is Sophie Rundle (Gentleman Jack, Peaky Blinders, The Bodyguard), Philip Glenister (Belgravia, Life on Mars) is back as Jack Radcliffe and Olivier nominee Lorraine Ashbourne (Alma’s Not Normal, Sherwood, Bridgerton) is confirmed to return as Jo’s mother, Molly.

Nicholas Gleaves (The Crown, The Rising, Bodyguard) returns as Sergeant Phil Mackie, and Matt Stokoe (The Hunt For Raoul Moat, The Bodyguard, Jamestown) plays Jo’s husband, Pat.

Speaking of the new series, Sophie Rundle says: “I am thrilled to be returning to After the Flood for another series alongside the fantastic cast and team at Quay Street Productions. I can’t wait to get started and see what mystery is next in store for Jo to solve now she is officially a detective.”

Filming for After the Flood season 2 begins next year and will be made up of 6 episodes.