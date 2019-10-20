Is Hulu available on Vizio TVs?

Best answer: Yes, you can enjoy all Hulu has to offer on your Vizio TV. From classic movies to original shows, there's something on here for everyone.

Getting your Hulu Originals

It's rather exciting that Hulu and Vizio work so well together. In fact, on some of their devices, they have Hulu set up as a quick access button or app. This makes it simple to go forward and enjoy any movies or shows you want to watch.

Hulu has tons of options for every family member: from your angsty teens to the tiny tots. With shows and movies to peak everyone's interests, it's a nice feature to have it work with a Vizio TV as well. Whether you're family-friendly or looking for some scary and gory horror, you'll be able to find a great choice that will fit all your needs.

Quick access to Hulu

Thinking about setting up Hulu may make you a bit nervous, but Vizio has made it super quick and straightforward. Since your TV comes with a remote control, it makes it even easier to get Hulu going with a few different options. Whether you have the quick access button on your remote or have the app pre-installed on your TV, you'll be starting a new series in no time.

The Hulu button on your included remote is the quickest and easiest way to start streaming. Press the button, log into Hulu, and you're golden. If you don't have the button, the TV should be set up with the icon available right on your main screen. Once you select the icon with your remote, you go through the login steps, and you're ready to get started.

Downloading the app

Even though those quick access options are great, they may not be available on your TV. This means that you don't have the app pre-installed, and you must download it. However, getting the app downloaded and ready to go is just a few quick steps.

Press the V button twice to launch the fullscreen apps window . Scroll to the Hulu app and press it. Click OK to install the app. Sign in to your account.

Now that it's installed and you're logged in, you're ready to enjoy your movies or shows. You can also use your Vizio TV with a built-in Chromecast to cast Hulu on your TV as well. With all this information, you should be all set to start enjoying the best that is offered to you with your Hulu service.