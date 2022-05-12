Hulu to live stream Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits music festivals

Hulu is ready to rock out as the official streaming home for the Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits music festivals for both 2022 and 2023, according to an official announcement from the streamer. Hulu’s coverage will include select performances streamed exclusively to Hulu subscribers at no additional cost.

This deal between Hulu and Live Nation marks the first time that a platform has the streaming rights to all three of these festivals, per Hulu.

As the official streamer for the music festivals, Hulu will provide its subscribers two different live feeds Friday through Sunday of each event, with one feed on Thursdays for both Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza (there is no Thursday performances for Austin City Limits). This is in addition to the exclusive live performances as well as additional special footage and behind-the-scenes looks. Streaming schedules for each festival will be announced a few weeks in advance.

Hulu previously live streamed the 2021 Lollapalooza festival.

Bonnaroo 2022 takes place from June 16-19 in Manchester, Tenn., with performances from Stevie Nicks, Machine Gun Kelly, The Chicks, Roddy Rich, J. Cole and more already announced.

Lollapalooza 2022 is scheduled for July 28-31 from Grant Park in Chicago and is set to feature Metallica, Dua Lipa, Green Day, Doja Cat, Jazmine Sullivan and others.

Austin City Limits 2022 rounds things out over October 7-9 and October 14-16. The announced lineup for that festival so far includes Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!NK, The Chicks, SZA, Kacey Musgraves, Flume, Paramore and Lil Nas X.

"By expanding our partnership with Hulu, even more fans will be able to tune into each of these incredible festival experiences in real-time and enjoy live performances from their favorite artists with the fans on-site," said Charlie Walker, partner, C3 Presents, which helps run the festivals.

The live streaming of music festivals is becoming something more common after the last two years of the pandemic. The 2022 Coachella music festival offered live streams during both its two weekends via YouTube.

If you aren’t a subscriber to Hulu but want to get access to the live streams for these upcoming musical festivals, here’s what you need to know. Hulu is available as a standalone service, offering an ad-supported and ad-free version of the platform. Hulu is also part of the Disney Bundle, which combines it with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. Lastly, Hulu is automatically included as part of the Hulu with Live TV streaming service, which gives you all of the streaming content that Hulu has plus access to a range of live TV channels.