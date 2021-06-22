Hulu's 'Solar Opposites' renewed for Season 4 ahead of Season 3 premiere

All hail the Pupa! Hulu has renewed its adult animated series Solar Opposites for a 4th season ahead of the Season 3 premiere in 2022. The 20th Television Animation-produced series will return for 12 additional episodes presumably sometime in 2023.

Solar Opposites is a member of Hulu's growing originals slate, joined by Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. and Crossing Swords as well as upcoming series Marvel’s Hit Monkey.

Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone and Mary Mack will all return to reprise their roles in the 4th season, with Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan remaining on as co-creators and executive producers alongside Josh Bycel. McMahan and Bycel act as showrunners on the series.

Roiland and team's involvement with the smash-hit Rick and Morty continues as well. While there are obvious similarities between the animation of the two series, Solar Opposites offers a slightly different kind of humor that opens it up to a broader audience despite the fact that the series hasn't quite hit Rick and Morty levels of popularity yet.

Official Solar Opposites synopsis:

Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.