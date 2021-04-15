'Rick and Morty' Season 5 — release date, plot, trailer and everything you need to know

Rick and Morty Season 5 is heading to our screens this Spring, and fans have had a long wait to see what's next for the wacky sci-fi cartoon series. There'll be ten new episodes for fans to enjoy, and no doubt there'll be plenty of intergalactic adventures and inappropriate humour in each one. Despite the fact that season five hasn't even aired yet, the show's creators have confirmed that Season 6 and 7 is in the works as well.

Taking to Twitter, writer Alex Rubens teased that Season 7 was currently being written, meaning we'll have at least two seasons to enjoy after the most recent one airs.

Am I allowed to say we started writing Rick and Morty Season 7? (If not we didn’t and I’m not)February 20, 2021 See more

Here's everything we know about Rick and Morty Season 5...

How to watch Rick and Morty Season 5 in the US

Rick and Morty will air in the US on Sunday, June 20 at 11pm ET/PT on Adult Swim. US viewers can watch this channel via Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and on Android devices, as well as on Cable TV.

How to watch Rick and Morty Season 5 in the UK

For UK viewers, Rick and Morty will air on E4. A release date for UK fans has not yet been confirmed, but we'll be sure to keep you updated once that changes. For now, previous seasons of Rick and Morty are available to stream via Netflix.

What is the plot of Rick and Morty Season 5?

Rick and Morty Season 5 is shaping up to be its usual weird and wonderful self, but exact plot details for each episode have not yet been revealed.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, the official Rick and Morty Twitter account posted a trailer on March 30, joking that fans could "now ask them about season 6" instead. The new season has been highly anticipated among fans, and here's a taste of what to expect...