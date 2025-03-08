I Am Raquel Welch documentary special is airing on TV tonight

Through her iconic portrayal of strong female characters like Fathom Harvill, Constance de Bonacieux, Hannie Caulder, K.C. Carr and a very memorable bikini-wearing cavewoman named Loana, actress Raquel Welch became an international star in the 1960s and '70s and a bonafide sex symbol the world over. And tonight, a brand-new documentary will let you get to know the woman behind the legend that was Raquel Welch.

I Am Raquel Welch—a non-fiction feature film centered on the sultry American movie star, known for her memorable roles in films like Fantastic Voyage, Bedazzled, Bandolero!, Myra Breckinridge, Kansas City Bomber and her Golden Globe-winning performance in 1973's The Three Musketeers, among others—will air on The CW on Saturday, March 8 from 8pm to 10pm Eastern Time. It's the third of three new I Am titles hitting the network this winter, following the recent premieres of I Am Joe Frazier on the titular boxing legend and last Saturday's debut of I Am Luke Perry, centered on the Beverly Hills, 90210 teen idol.

Directed by Olivia Cheng, the 90-minute documentary will intimately delve into the life and legacy of the trailblazing actress, who challenged traditional gender roles, redefined what it meant to be a Hollywood sex symbol and led the way for modern-day action heroines. The production was granted never-before-seen access to Raquel Welch's personal archives from the star's estate, including an emotional interview with her son, Damon.

The film also includes insights from Raquel's industry colleagues, including iconic fashion designer Bob Mackie, her Tortilla Soup costar Constance Marie, filmmaker Gregory Nava (who worked with Welch on the PBS series American Family) and actor-comedian Eugenio Derbez, who starred alongside Welch in what would be her final film, 2017's How to Be a Latin Lover. (Welch died from cardiac arrest in 2023 at the age of 82.)

To watch I Am Raquel Welch tonight, you're going to need access to The CW. The new documentary film is readily available for anyone with a traditional pay-TV subscription or TV antenna that receives local station signals, as well as live TV streaming subscribers to Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.