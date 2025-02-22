I Am Joe Frazier documentary special is airing on TV tonight

His nickname "Smokin' Joe" is synonymous with boxing greatness, but a new-to-TV documentary manages to reveal the man behind the sports icon that is Joe Frazier.

I Am Joe Frazier—a non-fiction film centered on the legendary American boxer known for his strength, durability and formidable left hand, who emerged from Muhammad Ali’s long shadow to become the Heavyweight Champion of the World—will air on The CW on Saturday, February 22 from 8pm to 10pm Eastern Time.

Written and directed by Pete McCormack (Legends of Hockey: Greatness Calling 2000-2020, Sports on Fire), the filmmaker behind another I Am documentary title centered on another iconic athletic, Bruce Lee, the doc chronicles Frazier's rise from a humble but driven boxer to an Olympic gold medalist in the mid-'60s, a NYSAC heavyweight champ from the late '60s to early '70s and the world's undisputed heavyweight champion from 1970 to 1973.

The 90-minute biography combines unprecedented archive footage of Frazier in his fighting prime and interviews with his family, friends and peers, giving revealing insights into the life and legacy of one of the world's greatest athletes. Viewers will even get to hear one of Frazier's last recorded interviews in 2011 (the boxer died in November of that year, at age 67), juxtaposed with insider tales from the boxing legends who knew him.

I Am Joe Frazier is part of the critically acclaimed I Am documentary series, which will premiere two other new titles in 2025. I Am Raquel Welch will profile the acting legend and sex symbol, with never-before-seen access to her personal archives and includes an emotional interview with her son, Damon; while I Am Luke Perry will focus on the beloved actor, cancer advocate and Beverly Hills 90210 icon. The latter film is a moving tribute executive produced by Perry's close friend and 90210 co-star, Jason Priestley.

To watch I Am Joe Frazier tonight, you're going to need access to The CW. The new documentary film is readily available for anyone with a traditional pay-TV subscription or TV antenna that receives local station signals, as well as live TV streaming subscribers to Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.