Iconic ‘EastEnders’ couple have an unexpected reunion

EastEnders star Nina Wadia, who played Zainab Masood on the soap, unexpectedly reunited with her co-star Nitin Ganatra, known for playing her on-screen husband, Masood Ahmed.

After the pair bumped into each other, Nina shared the fun coincidence on her Twitter account, posting the touching selfie with the caption: “In a city of 8.9 million people… it was bound to happen at some point! @GanatraNitin #fated #zainabandMasood #eastenders #memoriesaremadeofthis.”

The legendary couple first stepped into Walford in 2007, but Zainab exited Walford in 2013 after her marriage to Masood broke down. Soon after, Masood began dating Jane Beale (Laurie Brett).

Masood left Albert Square in 2019 after his initial return in 2017 to help his aunt and uncle move into Walford. He left two years later, giving his businesses to his nieces Iqra Ahmed (Priya Davdra) and Habiba Ahmed (Rukku Nahar), who have both also left the soap.

The Masood family had some explosive storylines during their time on EastEnders, including when Zainab found out that her son Syed (Marc Elliott) was gay and having an affair with Christian Clarke (John Partridge), while at his wedding to Amira (Preeya Kalidas).

The actress, who also took part in Strictly Come Dancing 2021, hasn’t ruled out a return to the soap, telling Inside Soap that: “I know I’ll step back into the Square in the future. I’ve been asked back a couple of times but the timing wasn’t right. It has to be a joint decision between EastEnders and me.”

Could the Masood family make their comeback to Walford?

In an interview with This Morning, Ruth Langsford asked Nina if EastEnders had asked her to come back.

“They did last year actually, they did,” Nina said, “But I was doing a pilot out in the States, so I said I couldn’t do it and still waiting to hear on that. But you never say never in this business.”

