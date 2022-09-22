Idris Elba reveals the Luther movie is finished

Idris Elba has revealed that the Luther movie is finished and teased what we can expect from the Serious Crime Unit detective's next outing.

Fans were excited when to hear that filming on the Luther movie got underway last November. This exciting progress update came when Idris was speaking to LADbible (opens in new tab) whilst he was promoting his latest movie, Beast.

He said: "The Luther film, guess what, we have finished it and we have some finishing work to do on the movie but it's nearly there. We're really proud of it".

Details about the plot are understandably being kept under wraps, but it sounds like it's going to be bigger than anything that's come before.

Idris went on to say: "The world of Luther as a television show and film is similar, but the film has [huge] scale. We're opening the doors and widening it so anything's possible when you can do that."

The Netflix film is set to continue to story from the fifth and final season of the show, which aired back in 2019. When we last left John Luther, he'd been arrested following the apparent death of his rival, Alice Morgan.

As we mentioned, we don't know much about the plot save for the fact that the Luther movie will follow on from the series. However, we do know that the movie will feature two other big stars, as our favorite murder detective will be coming into conflict with The Lord of the Rings star Andy Serkis and The Outsider's Cynthia Erivo.

They have both been cast in undisclosed roles, but we do know they' will present a "double threat" to our hero, according to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab). Cynthia Erivo is said to be playing a rival detective who will go toe-to-toe with John Luther. Meanwhile, Andy Serkis is on hand as the main villain.

The Luther movie does not have a confirmed release date at the time of writing, though the fact that it's "finished" suggests we should be seeing it sooner rather than later, possibly in 2023.

If you need to get caught up with his previous cases, you can find all five seasons of the hit crime drama available to stream on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) and on Hulu (opens in new tab)in the US.