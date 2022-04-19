I'm a Celebrity 2022 could return to Wales despite previously teasing Australian return

I'm a Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec could be returning to Wales for another year.

I'm a Celebrity 2022 contestants might not be jetting off to Australia after all, as there have been some suggestions the series might be returning to Wales for a third series.

Previously, it was teased that producers were 'hopeful' that I'm a Celebrity 2022 would return to its original home in Australia, where the series has been filmed since it began in 2002.

Due to the pandemic, the series moved to Gwrych Castle in Wales where they crowned their first King and Queen of the Castle, which went to Danny Miller and Giovanna Fletcher respectively.

But according to a report in The Sun, ITV has applied for approval to keep the temporary structures built by the crew for another year, which were put up on the castle to ensure it was safe for everyone involved in the series.

An insider said: "It was all looking so hopeful that it would be back in Oz but news like this does make that look less likely. Hopefully, ITV is just being prudent and covering all eventualities."

Emmerdale's Danny Miller was crowned the first ever King of the Castle. (Image credit: ITV)

However, it does seem like people involved in the show are keen to see a return to the jungle, as ITV's Director of Content Rosemary Newell said in a statement: "We expect I'm A Celebrity to return in Australia in November when it will generate an audience of over 11 million."

While most things I'm a Celebrity are under wraps for now, it's likely that this year's series will air earlier than normal due to the World Cup, which is also taking place in November, so there are quite a few shake-ups on the cards for the popular ITV series.

Speaking about a potential reshuffle, an insider spoke to The Mirror earlier this month and said: "The best thing for viewers was to just avoid the clash altogether. The last thing anyone wants is for the audience to have to choose between the latest from the jungle and an England game."

This means it's likely the new series will air three weeks earlier on October 30, so that it would finish up on November 20, right before the World Cup starts on November 21.

We'll start to get more concrete updates about I'm a Celebrity 2022 over the coming months, so we'll be sure to keep you updated on any breaking news!

I'm a Celebrity 2022 airs on ITV later this year. The previous series are available on ITV Hub.