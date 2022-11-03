I'm a Celebrity boss teases strange sleeping arrangement twist

For I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out OF Here!'s return to the Australian jungle, show bosses have revealed a strange twist involving where everyone sleeps and have promised that the first episode will be bigger and better.

Speaking to The Mirror (opens in new tab), I'm A Celebrity Executive Producer Olly Nash revealed the team's plan for the first episode of the 2022 series. He said: "It's much bigger than we've ever done before. And we're filming more [challenges] than we've ever filmed before.

"There'll be more elements lasting over more shows than has happened before too, so it's not all just going to be limited to show one. Not all celebrities will be here in camp at the end of Sunday's show", he added.

Nash went on to explain that the celebs coming into camp will be even more divided than usual, with two lucky participants even getting to swap camp beds for the comfort of a deluxe, broken-down motorhome. "The contestants will be coming into camp in three groups, in stages", he said. "The first three celebrities will be followed by another three celebrities and they will get the pick of the beds.

"We have bunk beds which is a first for I'm A Celebrity and then we have a Luxury RV that was driven through the jungle about 35 years ago, broke down and was never moved. That will make a very comfy home for two people inside there", Nash added.

Along with the usual opening challenges as the teams head into camp for the first time, there will be a total of 24 bushtucker trials across the latest series, with The Mirror reporting that this series will feature more two-player challenges than ever before.

The I'm A Celebrity 2022 starting line-up. (Image credit: ITV)

This exciting preview of the new series comes just days after the 2022 celebrity lineup was confirmed.

Pop superstar Boy George, Coronation Street legend Sue Cleaver, former England rugby star (and royal family member) Mike Tindall MBE, reality star and presenter Olivia Attwood and broadcaster Charlene White are just some of the stars who were revealed to be heading into the jungle this year. Could one of them be the next King or Queen of the Jungle to become the next star on the I'm A Celebrity winners list?

I'm A Celebrity.... Get Me Out Of Here! 2022 gets underway on Sunday, November 6 at 9 pm on ITV. For more info on all the latest shows, check out our TV Guide. (opens in new tab)