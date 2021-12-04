'I'm a Celebrity' fans love Adam Woodyatt's increasingly irritable reaction to Naughty Boy

Adam Woodyatt, David Ginola and Naughty Boy face the next trial

As much as we love the romances and bromances of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! it’s the petty squabbles and animosities that are really compelling.

AJ Pritchard and Shane Richie fell out over doing the dishes last year and this year it’s music producer Naughty Boy and EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt who are providing the fruity frostiness.

At least, Adam’s lack of patience for Naughty Boy’s drama is providing plenty of amusement.

I'm a Celebrity 2021 viewers loved the pair on the Savage Stakeout trial with Corrie’s Simon Gregson, particularly when Adam shushed the music producer during his extremely irritating vocalising as he was covered with insects.

One fan tweeted: "Howling at how Adam clearly does not care one bit about Naughty Boy."

Another wrote: "Adam does not like Naughty Boy and I am living for it."

When Naughty Boy was voted to endure his FIFTH castle trial alongside Adam and popular French former footballer David Ginola, fans loved Adam’s reaction.

“It's the fact he sits there thinking it'll be someone else,” Adam scoffed at Naughty Boy’s reaction.

Adam's deadpan comments and calling out Naughty Boy’s antics appear to be winning him new fans.

One I’m a Celebrity viewer posted: “I’ve spent years not having much time for Adam Woodyatt, turns out it was Ian Beale I wasn’t keen on. Adam seems like a really nice fella”

The close quarters of the castle, like the Australian jungle, have the capacity to intensify personal irritations and Adam reacted to Naughty Boy showing a bit too much cheek.

But not every viewer is in love with Adam: in fact, some appear to be less than impressed. One viewer tweeted: "Adam is walking around like a dad working a stall at his kid’s summer fete"

Which star will last longer on this year’s series? Perhaps we'll find out in the next trial, featuring Adam, David Ginola and Naughty Boy.

Meanwhile, Olympic gymnastic star and allr-round nice guy Matty Lee won 10 stars with Naughty Boy in Friday's Gruesome Gargoyles trial and stole the show with his quip about his trial buddy.

“Aaand now I know why you all vote for him”