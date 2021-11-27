Naughty Boy’s adolescent antics alienate ‘I’m a Celebrity’ viewers

Naughty or nice? The viewers will decide in the first eviction

Music producer Naughty Boy has packed plenty of highs and lows into his first week on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! – as well as numerous threats to leave the show.

I’m a Celebrity 2021 fans have been getting a little tired of the threats, with many on social media curious about why the fellow campmates are begging him to stay.

“He’s threatened to go so many times just let him, he’s an absolute wet blanket,” commented one.

His unhappiness in the Gwrych Castle camp seemed to be lightened by his performance in the castle trial on Frday’s episode, when he won an impressive 11 stars for the camp. (Admittedly, it wasn’t one of the show's most challenging trials).

But Naughty Boy (real name Shahid Khan) revealed earlier in the Telegraph: “I’m still planning to leave tomorrow. I feel like my journey here in the camp has come to an end. I can’t go against my spirit."

Some of his fellow campers, like footballer David Ginola, were supportive of the lad and his ever-changing moods, but others such as Emmerdale star Danny Miller were less than impressed.

He said: ”Every two minutes it’s: ‘I've had enough, it's my time’. It’s a bit unfair. It’s upsetting to hear it all the time and it’s negative and it’s dragging people down.“

Olympic champion gymnast Matty Lee appeared to agree, saying: “If you want to leave, then leave.”

After his trial triumph, a much happier Naughty Boy addressed the camp saying he was so pleased he hadn’t walked out.

But I’m a Celebrity fans still seemed unimpressed with him – many on social media criticised his adolescent antics.

One viewer posted: “Can Naughty Boy just hurry up and leave now please. I'm boredddddd of it.”

Another tweeted: “Who else thinks Naughty Boy needs to go? He's so annoying and always spits his dummy out.”

Even Ant and Dec were getting in on the act, with this post comparing his dramas to Piers Morgan storming off Good Morning Britain.

Currently Naughty Boy is third favourite to be evicted first, behind Arlene Phillips and Paralympian Kadeena Cox. Perhaps his trial win will be enough to earn him a reprieve with the I’m a Celebrity voting public ?