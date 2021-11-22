'I'm A Celebrity' fans react as Naughty Boy smuggles in contraband

I'm A Celebrity 2021 is finally here, with fans excitedly tuning in to watch this year's line-up entering Gwrych Castle to take on some terrifying new challenges.

Whilst they're inside the castle, celebs have to follow strict rules and give up some of the home comforts they might be used to. Of course, necessities like toiletries and a change of clothes are permitted, but rules state they're only allowed to bring one luxury item.

Anything outside of these is considered contraband, and unfortunately for music producer Naughty Boy, he was caught with some in the very first episode. Busted!

Speaking about what he'd brought, he said: "Before I left, I grinded some spices that could make rice and beans actually taste a bit nice. So what I did, I put it in my sock. This is my naughty masala."

Describing the concoction, Naughty Boy added: "There's cumin seeds, cloves, turmeric, coriander seeds. If you ask my mum, eating bland food is like a crime."

However, this didn't go down well with series producers, as once he returned to the group he explained they'd confiscated his spices after he'd asked if he could put them in the food.

Between Danny breaking the shower and Naughty Boy smuggling in contraband, the Clink is already pure entertainment 😂 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/K0QFJJaD28November 21, 2021 See more

Naughty Boy's fellow campmates praised him for thinking of them, even though they'd never get to taste the spice mix for themselves. Speaking about the incident, Richard Madeley said: "Well Naughty Boy has already lived up to his name. He smuggled in something for camp, I think that's a real mark of character actually!"

David Ginola added: "Rice and beans are awful because obviously if you don't put in a bit of salt and pepper or anything in it... it's very gross."

Viewers were also amused by Naughty Boy's antics, already getting into trouble moments after entering this year's camp. Many took to Twitter to share their thoughts and jokes about him smuggling in the spice mix, with one even comparing him to former campmate Gillian McKeith.

I'm A Celebrity continues on ITV on Monday 22 Nov, with episodes also available on demand via ITV Hub.