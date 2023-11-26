I'm A Celebrity fans want THIS contestant to be next for a Bushtucker trial for a special reason

The new series of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here launched last week and viewers already have some firm favourites.

I'm A Celebrity viewers have said they're finding YouTuber Nella Rose 'hilarious', but there's one campmate fans really want to see take part in a Bushtucker trial next.

Marvin Hulmes is proving to be a popular choice for viewers of the ITV show, who want to see him overcome his fear of heights with a Bushtucker trial.

'Sam & Marvin are both scared of heights … help them face their fears .. again,' wrote one fan on Twitter after Marvin revealed his fears.

To which another fan replied, 'I've voted for the same reason! Also it will be funny.'

While another wrote, 'Come on, Marvin needs to do a trial now!!'

Another said, 'Vote Marvin guys. He’s scared of heights.'

To which another I'm A Celeb fan replied, 'I couldn’t do a trial with Sam. He’d put me off.'

While another wrote, 'Voted Danielle & Marvin - want them to have more airtime they are fading into background.'

And another commented, 'Marvin is scared of heights - vote for him!!'

While another said, 'Why is anyone not voting for Marvin he’s not even done a trial at least give him a chance?'

And another wrote, 'Marvin is just the loveliest [heart face emoji] lucky Rochelle.'

Looks like it's about time to give the public what they want! Tune in tomorrow night at 9 pm to see who's next in the hot seat.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs every night except Saturdays at 9 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Not in the UK? Find out how you can watch I'm A Celebrity 2023 online anywhere in the world with our guide.