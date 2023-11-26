I'm A Celebrity fans want THIS contestant to be next for a Bushtucker trial for a special reason
I'm A Celebrity viewers desperately want to see this campmate do a trial
The new series of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here launched last week and viewers already have some firm favourites.
I'm A Celebrity viewers have said they're finding YouTuber Nella Rose 'hilarious', but there's one campmate fans really want to see take part in a Bushtucker trial next.
Marvin Hulmes is proving to be a popular choice for viewers of the ITV show, who want to see him overcome his fear of heights with a Bushtucker trial.
'Sam & Marvin are both scared of heights … help them face their fears .. again,' wrote one fan on Twitter after Marvin revealed his fears.
To which another fan replied, 'I've voted for the same reason! Also it will be funny.'
Sam & Marvin are both scared of heights … help them face their fears .. again👀 #ImaCeleb #ImACelebrityNovember 26, 2023
While another wrote, 'Come on, Marvin needs to do a trial now!!'
Come on, Marvin needs to do a trial now!! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/zn0WPJfEccNovember 26, 2023
Another said, 'Vote Marvin guys. He’s scared of heights.'
To which another I'm A Celeb fan replied, 'I couldn’t do a trial with Sam. He’d put me off.'
Vote Marvin guys. He’s scared of heights #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/wfpF5vFWrUNovember 26, 2023
While another wrote, 'Voted Danielle & Marvin - want them to have more airtime they are fading into background.'
Voted Danielle & Marvin - want them to have more airtime they are fading into background #ImACelebrity #ImaCelebNovember 26, 2023
And another commented, 'Marvin is scared of heights - vote for him!!'
Marvin is scared of heights - vote for him!! #ImaCeleb pic.twitter.com/xYXdSaIXCENovember 26, 2023
While another said, 'Why is anyone not voting for Marvin he’s not even done a trial at least give him a chance?'
Why is anyone not voting for Marvin he’s not even done a trial at least give him a chance? #voteformarvin #TeamMarvin #ImACeleb cmonnnn guys <3November 26, 2023
And another wrote, 'Marvin is just the loveliest [heart face emoji] lucky Rochelle.'
Marvin is just the loveliest 🥰 lucky Rochelle #ImACelebNovember 26, 2023
Looks like it's about time to give the public what they want! Tune in tomorrow night at 9 pm to see who's next in the hot seat.
I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs every night except Saturdays at 9 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
Not in the UK? Find out how you can watch I'm A Celebrity 2023 online anywhere in the world with our guide.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.
Most Popular
By Tom Bedford
By Adrian Back
By Martin Shore