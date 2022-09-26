I'm A Celebrity icon exits series after 20 years

ITV has revealed that much-loved I'm a Celebrity icon Medic Bob is bowing out of the series after two decades.

The Australian medic, Robert McCarron, fondly known as Medic Bob, has been on the show since 2002 and became a household favorite giving the celebrity contestants medical care and expert advice.

Some of his most memorable moments include helping TV star Gillian McKeith after she "fainted" in 2010, flushing out a cockroach from javelin thrower Fatima Whitbread's nose in 2012 and pulling out a cricket from football legend Harry Redknapp's ear in 2018.

I'm a Celebrity 2022 is due to return to the Australian jungle for the new series after filming at Gwrych Castle in Wales for the past two years due to Covid restrictions.

However, the Australian outback will be without its stalwart resident Medic Bob, who is reportedly too busy to feature in the upcoming series and will apparently be replaced by another medic who won't be shown on-screen, according to The Sun (opens in new tab).

Medic Bob has become a familiar face throughout his 20 years on I'm a Celebrity. (Image credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

A source told the publication: “It’s unthinkable to imagine the show without Medic Bob.”

A spokesperson for I'm a Celebrity said of Bob's departure: “Bob will always be a friend to the show. We wish him all the very best and thank him for his hard work.”

Medic Bob has a number of other TV shows under his belt, where he has also appeared as a medic in the German version of the show and is also hosting his own Australia travel series.

Before it was confirmed that the show would be heading back to Australia, hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly teased the potential return to the jungle, saying: "Well, the plan is the jungle." Dec added: "Nothing against Wales!" To which Ant agreed, saying: "We love Wales, but Australia is [the show's] home and we'd like to get back there if we can."

I'm a Celebrity 2022 is due to return later this year on ITV.