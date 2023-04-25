I'm a Celebrity South Africa fans all slam same thing

I'm a Celebrity South Africa has kicked off on ITV but fans have criticising one big difference between the spin-off and the main series.

Helen Flanagan, Jordan Banjo, Carol Vorderman, Shaun Ryder, Fatima Whitbread, Amir Khan, Janice Dickinson, Phil Tufnell, Paul Burrell and Gillian McKeith all appeared in the launch episode and they immediately faced challenges.

All these stars have appeared on I'm a Celebrity before, so this is one big reunion that brings them back to camp to see who the true King or Queen of the Jungle is. It's a coveted title that's for sure!

With deadly drops and retrieving stars from mysterious holes, they've already been faced with uncomfortable moments under the watchful eyes of Ant and Dec, who are now I'm a Celebrity legends and have hosted the show since it began.

But despite the familiar setup, I'm a Celebrity South Africa has been widely criticised due to the fact the show is pre-recorded and does not have the same feel as the original series, which features live broadcasts.

During the live footage, fans can see the celebrities causing drama in real-time and also vote for celebrities to take on Bushtucker trials, and this sense of audience participation has always been a huge hit among fans of the ITV reality series.

Everything we see in the spin-off was recorded months ago, and fans have claimed that it "takes away" from the overall experience, with one adding that the lack of a public vote has spoiled the experience.

Taking to Twitter, fans weren't impressed by the pre-recorded nature of the show and that a winner has already been crowned, even if we don't know who it is yet.

This would be so much better in real time instead of pre recorded. #ImACelebApril 24, 2023 See more

Ah it's all pre recorded? Takes away from it. Shame #ImACelebApril 24, 2023 See more

I’m not entirely sold on this pre-recorded series. It feels weird enough watching #imaceleb during the spring but half the fun is watching events unfold more or less as they happen, plus the public vote element. :/April 24, 2023 See more

#imaceleb is a bit meh given it was pre-recorded LAST YEAR.April 24, 2023 See more

I just don't get why the new #imaceleb is pre-recorded, it just feels different 🙄April 24, 2023 See more

Switched off already….boring and pre-recorded! #ImACelebApril 24, 2023 See more

However, despite the lack of a public vote, ITV has promised viewers that there's still plenty to look forward to when it comes to the spin-off series.

The broadcaster has teased "unexpected twists and turns" and that the South African camp will have "bigger and tougher" challenges throughout. But will this be enough to convince fans who are already switching off?

I'm a Celebrity South Africa continues at 9 pm on Tuesday, April 25. Episodes will also be available via ITVX.

Meanwhile, I'm a Celebrity 2023 is expected to have an autumn release.