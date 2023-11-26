I'm A Celebrity viewers are LOVING this contestant's blunt approach

I'm A Celebrity fans are enjoying seeing the dynamic play out between two contestants in particular.

I'm A Celebrity viewers are just getting to know the new line-up of celebrities in the Australian outback competing to be the King and Queen of the jungle.

Tonight's episode saw controversial contestant Nigel Farage come to blows with First Dates star Fred after the latter told Farage he 'destroyed the economy'.

Fans were very much in approval of Fred's blunt approach to calling Nigel out, with one writing on social media, 'The thing is Nigel… you destroyed the economy' alongside a video of a woman laughing.

While another said alongside a video of a woman with a doing a thumbs up, 'Fred saying to Nigel he’s destroyed the economy.'

While another said, 'fred calling out nigel again, we love to see it.'

And another wrote, 'Make this man Camp leader! Him being the only one challenging Nigel Farage is iconic we need this!'

While another said, 'Fred going after Nigel again.'

And another wrote, 'Fred: “The thing is Nigel you destroyed the economy” FRED LEFT NO CRUMBS.'

And another wrote, 'Fred always being on Nigel’s neck has me cackling.'

While another highlighted how things can get a little awkward for the other campmates when Nigel and Fred talk politics.

They wrote on X (formerly Twitter): 'The camp whenever Fred and Nigel Farage start to talk about politics...'

Some people pointed out that it is somewhat unfair that Fred has been praised for challenging Nigel, while Nella Rose has come under criticism.

'so when Fred speaks up to Nigel it’s cool but Nella can’t ??? ok' wrote another fan on social media.

so when Fred speaks up to Nigel it’s cool but Nella can’t ??? ok #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity pic.twitter.com/FLj6q534H5November 26, 2023 See more

Will Fred and Nigel ever see eye to eye?

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs every night except Saturdays at 9 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Not in the UK? Find out how you can watch I'm A Celebrity 2023 online anywhere in the world with our guide.