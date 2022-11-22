I'm a Celebrity viewers convinced they spotted major blunder in one of Kev's questions

There's less than a week left of I'm a Celebrity 2022 and it's clear the celebrities are missing home comforts. During Tuesday's episode, the group had a chance of winning some delicious brownies and while they didn't score the tasty treat, viewers are convinced they actually got the question right.

Owen and Chris successfully won the Dingo dollars, after completing a puzzle relying on the other campers doing charades, so then it was up to the celebrities left at camp to correctly answer Kev's question. They had to guess what TV broadcast had the highest number of UK viewers — the Queen's funeral, the Men's 2020 Euro final or the Women's 2022 Euro final.

Back at camp, the celebrities answered the Queen's funeral — only for the brownies to be taken away! Cue Owen Warner's heartbroken face...

Many viewers commented on Owen's reaction, with Ant and Dec tweeting: "Owen after they didn’t win the brownies and football score… #ImAceleb".

Another said: "Owen’s reaction to losing the brownies".

Owen’s reaction to losing the brownies 😂😂😂 #ImACelebrity #ImACelebrityGetMeOutOfHere #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/iziMPlm8KNNovember 22, 2022 See more

Owen after they didn’t win the brownies and football score… #ImAceleb pic.twitter.com/KA0tONqmSGNovember 22, 2022 See more

But others were convinced the campers should have won the brownies, suggesting that the Queen's funeral was watched by more people than those who watched the football.

One viewer demanded: "Post the source on the viewing figures"; while another said: "Nah surely not! Queen's Funeral got less views than the Woman's Euro Final?? Naaaaaaah. #ImACeleb".

Another wrote: "According to Google it was the queen's funeral? #ImACeleb".

Nah surely not! Queens Funeral got less views than the Woman's Euro Final?? Naaaaaaah. #ImACelebNovember 22, 2022 See more

According to Google it was the queen's funeral? #ImACelebNovember 22, 2022 See more

Men's final 31m, Queens funeral 29m, women's final 17m. You're welcome. #ImACelebNovember 22, 2022 See more

So... who's right here? I'm a Celebrity is yet to comment but according to The Guardian (opens in new tab), the 29.2 million people who watched the Queen's funeral in the UK did not beat the 31 million who watched the Men's Euro 2020 final against Italy. According to the BBC (opens in new tab), the Women's Euro 2022 final was watched by 17.4 million people in the UK, which would make it the third most-watched broadcast out of the three options.

Later in the episode, a fourth celebrity left camp, as we quickly approach the end of I'm a Celeb 2022 edition...



*Warning: spoilers ahead*

Who left the jungle tonight?

Boy George was the fourth celebrity to leave I'm a Celebrity 2022, one day after Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver also left the show.

The I'm a Celebrity final is scheduled for Sunday, 27 November — so only a few days until we find out who the new king or queen of the jungle is...

