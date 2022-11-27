I'm a Celebrity 2022 has sadly come to an end, after footballer Jill Scott joined the list of I'm a Celebrity winners and was crowned queen of the jungle. And while we had our fair share of emotional reunions on the bridge over the last week, there was a very special hug that stole viewers' hearts during the final.

Hollyoaks star Owen Warner came second (after it was announced politician Matt Hancock came in third place) but it was his emotional reunion with his mother that got fans talking.

The actor mentioned his mother throughout the show quite a lot, even saying he picked his song at karaoke because it was her favorite and he was hoping she would be watching and singing along too.

So it was no surprise that once he saw her while doing his final interview with Ant and Dec, he was itching to go hug her. When he finally did, the emotional reunion left viewers watching at home in tears...

One viewer wrote on Twitter: "Queen Jill Scott of the Jungle! ( Owen running to hug his Mum was the sweetest thing ever!)".

Another said: "So glad Jill won! But omg I balled when Owen saw his mum."

A third also wrote: "Owen's face when he saw his Mum..", while another added: "Owen running to his Mum and Jill getting her crown. I'm not crying, you're crying!!"

Some fans were so moved, they even went as far as calling this the 'moment' of this series.

"Congratulations Jill - I think the winning moment of the year this show was Owen running and giving his mum a hug! That was beautiful! See you all next year", one wrote.

Another said: "Owen seeing his mum again has to be one of the moments of the series."

The 2022 edition of I'm a Celebrity marked the return of the show to Australia, after it was held in a Welsh castle in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. That makes Jill the first Queen of the Jungle since Jacqueline Jossa won in 2019, as both Giovanna Fletcher and Danny Miller were crowned Queen and King of the castle in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

All I'm a Celebrity episodes are now available to watch on ITV X.