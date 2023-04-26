In A Haunting in Venice trailer, Kenneth Branagh's Poirot deals with ghosts

Agatha Christie wrote 39 books featuring the great detective Hercule Poirot, so it's no surprise she dabbled in some different genres. In the case of A Haunting in Venice, it appears to be horror, as the first teaser trailer for the third Kenneth Branagh Poirot mystery on the big screen gives a chilling vibe and a few jump scares to boot.

After the successes of Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile, A Haunting in Venice is a highly anticipated entry in 2023's slate of new movies. And like its predecessors, the latest Poirot mystery features an all-star cast that in addition to Branagh includes Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh, Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly, Only Murders in the Building's Tina Fey, Belfast's Jamie Dornan and Jude Hill, and Mayor of Kingstown's Emma Laird.

This latest big screen Poirot mystery, scheduled to be released on September 15, is set in post World War II Venice on All Hallow's Eve. Reluctantly brought to a séance, Poirot goes back on the case when one of the guests is murdered. In addition to the murder, Poirot is also dealing with a loss of faith, Brangah told Variety (opens in new tab).

You actually wouldn't know that the teaser trailer is for a Poirot mystery right away because the famous mustachioed detective doesn't appear until the final seconds, while the first half does a great job creating an eerie tone. Check out the teaser trailer for yourself right here.

20th Century Studios also released the first poster for the movie, which you can see below.

One thing that sets A Haunting in Venice apart from its predecessors is that this is the first time that this particular Christie story, based on her novel Hallow’een Party, has been adapted as a movie; both Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile had movie versions in the '70s.

In addition to starring, Branagh is directing A Haunting in Venice, just as he did for his previous two Poirot movies. Michael Green also returned as the screenwriter for the movie after penning both Orient Express and Nile.

A Haunting in Venice is set to premiere exclusively in movie theaters on September 15 worldwide.