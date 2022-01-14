‘Inventing Anna’ trailer previews Shonda Rhimes Netflix series about scamming New York socialite

The official trailer for Inventing Anna claims that “This is a completely true story … except for the parts that are totally made up.” That is a perfect tagline for this new Netflix series from TV producer extraordinaire Shonda Rhimes, as Inventing Anna portrays the story of Anna Delvey/Sorokin, a New York socialite who scammed the elite out of millions of dollars. The limited series is set to launch on Netflix Feb. 11.

Based on the New York Magazine article by Jessica Parker titled “ How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People ,” Inventing Anna will see Vivian (a journalist based on Parker), as she conducts interviews with both the individuals that have been impacted by Anna’s charms and schemes and Anna herself, with flashbacks recounting her misdeeds.

Headlining the Inventing Anna cast are Anna Chlumsky (Veep) as Vivian and Julia Garner (Ozark) as Anna. Joining them in the cast are Arian Moayed ( Succession ), Laverne Cox (Orange is the New Black), Anders Holm (Workaholics, The Mindy Project), Katie Lowes (Scandal), Terry Kiney ( Billions ), Jeff Perry (Scandal, Grey's Anatomy ), Anna Deavere Smith (Nurse Jackie), Alexis Floyd (The Bold Type), Marika Dominczyk (Grey's Anatomy) and Kate Burton (Grey's Anatomy).

The official trailer released by Netflix for Inventing Anna lays out the basics for Anna’s story, as she came to New York and began creating an imaginary life that allowed her into the inner circle of New York’s elites, with all the glitz and glamour that goes with it. Give it a watch right here:

While Shonda Rhimes, with her production company Shondaland, is behind some of the most popular TV shows of the last decade or so — Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19, Bridgerton, Scandal, How to Get Away With Murder — Inventing Anna will be the first show that she herself has created since Scandal in 2019.

Inventing Anna is expected to be one of the marquee new TV shows of 2022, and you will only be able to watch it if you are signed up for a Netflix subscription, which starts at $13.99.