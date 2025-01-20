The past few weeks have been full of drama on The Bold and the Beautiful. Between a hostile takeover at Forrester Creations, relationship drama between Brooke, Ridge and Taylor, paternity drama for Li and Poppy and Bill trying to keep a double-murderer hidden in his home, there's a lot going on. But is The Bold and the Beautiful on today, January 20? Here's everything you need to know.

The Bold and the Beautiful will not be on today, January 20, due to coverage of the inauguration. This isn't the first time the long-running soap has been impacted by news coverage this year; last week, the CBS daytime lineup shifted due to coverage of former President Jimmy Carter's funeral.

The schedule will be back to normal on Tuesday, and there's plenty of drama lined up according to the previews for the week of January 20. Hope (Annika Noelle) tells Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) about their plans to work with Daphne Rose (Murielle Hillaire); little does Hope know, this is all part of Steffy's plan to take back the company from Hope and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor). The other part of her plan includes Daphne putting the moves on Carter in hopes of breaking up his relationship with Hope.

There's also drama aplenty between the Nozawa sisters as Li (Naomi Matsuda) confronts Poppy (Romy Park) about the true identity of Luna's (Lisa Yamada) father. After all these years, Li thinks Poppy has been hiding a big secret that could tear their family apart, but it's very possible that the truth is even bigger than Li realizes.

And speaking of Luna, Bill (Don Diamont) is having trouble keeping his secret a secret as his odd behavior raises a red flag for Liam (Scott Clifton). Will (Crew Morrow) is already worried about his father and now Liam is asking questions, so it looks like it's only a matter of time before people find out that Luna is now living at the Spencer Estate.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus . Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.