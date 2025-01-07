Soaps are almost always on. They're a weekday staple. Every now and then, however, there are schedule changes that come with holidays, sporting events and special news reports. So is The Bold and the Beautiful on today, January 7? Here's what you need to know.

Due to the funeral events for former President Jimmy Carter, the daytime TV schedule will be impacted depending on your location. That means you might not be able to watch The Bold and the Beautiful at its scheduled time.

While the spoilers for the week of January 6 indicate that a new episode is scheduled to air, the spoilers were released before the plans for Carter's funeral were finalized. It's also a matter of when the soap airs in your local market, as news coverage may be over by the time The Bold and the Beautiful airs on the West Coast.

CBS has not officially indicated that the new episode of The Bold and the Beautiful will or won't air as scheduled; it's possible that the show could air immediately following the funeral coverage, it might be made available online and on Paramount Plus later in the day or the schedule could be pushed entirely by a day.

On January 7, former US President Jimmy Carter's body will be moved from the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta, Georgia, and taken to the US Capitol Building, where he will lie in state until his state funeral on Thursday. There will be a service in the Capitol rotunda for members of Congress, set to take place at 3 pm ET/12 pm PT. The service is set to last 45 minutes, ending at 3:45 pm ET/12:45 pm PT.

Network and cable news will be covering the funeral procession and service live; we don't have exact timing of when the coverage will begin, but it's very likely that coverage will begin sometime around 12:45 pm ET/9:45 am PT when President Carter's remains arrive at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. From there, the hearse will travel to the US Navy Memorial, and a horse-drawn carriage will continue to the US Capitol.

Then, on Thursday, Jan. 9, the national funeral service will take place from 10 am ET/7 am PT to 11 am ET/8 am PT. Soaps coverage could be impacted once again depending on how long news coverage stays on the funeral services and the subsequent departure of the late 39th president's remains from Washington to his home in Plains, Ga.

