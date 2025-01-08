It’s always sunny at Abbott Elementary… at least for epic crossover event tonight, January 8

After being teased in the entertainment world for months, Abbott Elementary is finally crossing over with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia in the first of at least two special occasions, tonight with the winter premiere of Abbott Elementary season 4 on January 8, at 8:30 pm ET/PT on ABC.

Yes, you read that correctly. We said the first of at least two special crossover events. Abbott Elementary and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars and creators, Quinta Brunson and Rob McElhenney, recently sat down to promote Abbott Elementary’s new episode and the pair discussed some behind-the-scene details. During the conversation, Brunson stated, "You’ll see their characters on our show, and you’ll see our characters on their show." Check out the video clip below.

How It's Always Sunny and Abbott Elementary crossover came about - YouTube Watch On

Now as for what goes down in Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 9 titled "Volunteers," here is a brief synopsis:

"Ava announces the school district is sending a group of volunteers to help out at Abbott; however, when they arrive, things don’t go as planned."

Judging by the sneak peek of the episode, it doesn’t look like our favorite school staff will make fast friends with their pub counterparts. Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis), in particular, doesn’t seem too fond of Danny DeVito’s Frank. We can’t wait to see that showdown of sorts.

A post shared by Abbott Elementary (@abbottelemabc) A photo posted by on

For those wondering when they can expect the Abbott Elementary cast on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, we don’t have any concrete news on that front. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 wrapped in the summer of 2023 and a release date for season 17 has yet to be announced. Looking at the time lapse between season 15, which premiered in 2021, and season 16, which debuted in 2023, it’s possible season 17 finally releases this year. But again, we don’t know a firm release date, so we can’t say for sure when the Abbott Elementary crew will pop up on the show.

What we do know is that we can’t wait to see when the second crossover special happens. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia airs on FX, which allows for some more colorful language. So Ava (Janelle James) uncensored may prove to be even more hilarious than usual.

To watch the new episode of Abbott Elementary tonight, you'll need access to ABC. If you've cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite, ABC is available to stream on live TV streaming services such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

Episodes of both It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Abbott Elementary are available to stream on Hulu once they air live.