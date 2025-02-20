ITV orders Grace season 6 — and reveals series 5 wait is almost over

Grace, John Simm's hugely popular ITV crime drama, will return for a sixth season the broadcaster has announced.

Ironically, the series has been recommissioned before ITV has even shown the fifth series, which they revealed today will air in the spring. Filming on series 6 will begin during the summer of 2025, with the Life on Mars star reprising his role as Detective Superintendent Roy Grace for four standalone films (4 x 120 minutes) set in the familiar surroundings of Brighton.

Richie Campbell returns DS Glenn Branson alongside John Simm (Image credit: ITV)

Starring alongside John will be Richie Campbell (Top Boy, Stephen) who plays DS Glenn Branson, Zoë Tapper (Liar) as Cleo Morey, Laura Elphinstone (Chernobyl) as DS Bella Moy, and Brad Morrison (Outlander) as DC Nick Nicholl.



The series, one of ITV's best dramas, is based on the best-selling novels written by globally renowned author Peter James.

James, who has sold over 21 million copies of Grace novels said: "I have been blessed with the most brilliant cast an author could wish for, and the most communicative and creative production team. I'm inundated, daily, with emails from the public both in the UK and around the world telling me how much the series is loved, and that is a true testament to the sheer quality of the episodes. I hope there will be many more series to come — they are the best adaptations of my work that I’ve ever experienced. Working with ITV and all involved is a total and ongoing joy."

12 of James’ books have already been adapted for the four seasons that have aired, with more featuring in Grace season 5. But John Simm previously told us he's not worried they will run out of storylines for Grace.

"Peter is pretty prolific and writes one or two a year," he explains. "But even if we do run out, he's got loads of ideas and storylines we can use!”

Grace is also a big hit in the US where it's available to stream via BritBox. In the UK you can catch up on all four seasons to date on ITVX. Series 5 of Grace will begin airing and streaming on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player in the spring.