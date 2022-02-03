James Nesbitt begins shooting 'Bloodlands' season 2

James Nesbitt (Cold Feet, Stay Close) will return as the iconic lead character DCI Tom Brannick for Bloodlands season 2 as filming has started for the second addition of the hit action-packed drama, which gathered a whopping 8.2 million viewers with its first season.

Other stars set to reprise their roles are Charlene McKenna, Lorcan Cranitch, Lola Petticrew, and Chris Walley, along with a new addition to the cast, Victoria Smurfit.

The "Irish noir" style drama has once again commenced filming in Belfast and the surrounding areas, with James revealing that: “It’s brilliant to be back filming in Northern Ireland and reunited with the gang for the second series of Bloodlands. I couldn’t be happier to be welcoming Victoria to the cast, having first worked with her over 20 years ago! I can’t wait for audiences to see what’s next for the cunning and complex Tom Brannick.”

Everyone at @HTMTelevision is thrilled to have begun filming #Bloodlands Series 2 @BBCOne starring James Nesbitt and Victoria Smurfit https://t.co/2PkE5mTp19 https://t.co/w9AnUAn0LR pic.twitter.com/63GCfs63phFebruary 3, 2022 See more

Victoria will be playing the role of Olivia, a mysterious widow at the forefront of Brannick’s latest case whose intentions may be far from innocent after her accountant husband is murdered.

The 47-year-old star voiced her joy of working with Jimmy once again for the new season, saying: ”I’m beyond excited to be joining the cast of Bloodlands and to be working with Jimmy again. I adored watching the first series!”

Victoria Smurfit will play Olivia in 'Bloodlands' season 2. (Image credit: Getty Images / Amanda Edwards / Stringer)

Season 2 will have a new plot that is related to the assassin Goliath, who wreaked havoc throughout the first season.

The BBC have announced the plot for the second season as: “When the murder of a crooked accountant unravels a trail of greed that threatens to expose his identity as legendary assassin, Goliath, Tom (James Nesbitt) and the accountant’s widow, Olivia (Victoria Smurfit), must keep each other dangerously close.

“As they try to solve the riddle her husband left behind, and become more and more immersed in the puzzle of each other, Tom and Olivia draw in Tom’s fellow officers DS Niamh McGovern (Charlene McKenna), DCS Jackie Twomey (Lorcan Cranitch) and DC "Birdy" Bird (Chris Walley), as well as his daughter, Izzy (Lola Petticrew), until deceit and betrayal build to a shattering climax.”

Bloodlands series one is available to stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK and on Acorn TV in the US.