Jen Lilley among stars returning to Days of Our Lives for Victor sendoff
The soap will honor actor John Aniston's iconic role.
Jen Lilley is returning to Days of Our Lives along with other former cast members to pay tribute to John Aniston's iconic Days character, Victor Kiriakis. The Hallmark Channel and Great American Family star confirmed on social media that she will reprise her role as Theresa Donovan during Victor's send-off that begins the week of August 28.
Soap Opera Digest first reported the news, which was confirmed by Lilley's social media post. The "cat's out of the bag and there's so much behind the scenes y'all don't know," she wrote.
A post shared by Jen Lilley (@jen_lilley)
A photo posted by on
Lilley first debuted on Days of Our Lives in 2013 as the aged-up version of Theresa Donovan, daughter to Shane (Charles Shaughnessy) and Kimberly Brady (Patsy Pease). She left the soap in 2016 but returned for three months in 2018.
These days Lilley is known for her holiday movies. She starred in a number of Hallmark Channel original holiday movies like Mingle All the Way and USS Christmas before signing an exclusive deal with the Great American Family network.
Lilley also teased that Zach Tinker will return in the role of Sonny Kiriakis, Victor's nephew. "Tink is one to watch," she wrote.
The memorial for Victor Kiriakis begins the week of August 28, though the story of his death is currently playing out on the show after his plane was reported missing. While his loved ones hoped it meant he extended his trip, it turned out that he left several days early and now debris has been spotted in the Mediterranean Sea.
Actor John Aniston, who portrayed Victor for over 35 years, passed away in November 2022. EW noted that Jennifer Aniston celebrated her father's incredible career by presenting him with a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award last summer. "For over 30 years, his dedication to [Days of Our Lives] has gained him respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships and thrilled millions of fans around the world. His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement."
Days of Our Lives first premiered in 1965. The soap called NBC its home until 2022 when it made the jump to streaming, landing on Peacock. This year Peacock renewed the series for two seasons, which will carry it all the way through to its 60th anniversary.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the Watch to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.