Joseph Gordon-Levitt attempts to fight off malaise in ‘Mr. Corman’ trailer

Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Mr. Corman can’t shake off his anxiety in the first trailer for the new Apple TV Plus series simply titled Mr. Corman. The dramedy series, which was written and directed by Gordon-Levitt, will debut on the streaming service on Aug. 6 with two episodes, then the rest of its new episodes rolling out every Friday.

Mr. Corman focuses on the titular character, who teaches fifth grade at a public school but who feels like he should be a musician. It’s not just his profession that’s in a rough patch — his fiancé left him, he’s forced to room with an old high school friend and is suffering frequent anxiety issues. He is beginning to wonder if he just sucks as a person.

This is the first time that Joseph Gordon-Levitt has starred in a TV series (albeit on a streaming service) since 3rd Rock from the Sun. Joining him in the cast are Arturo Castro, Debra Winger, Bobby Hall (aka Logic), Juno Temple, Alexander Jo, Jamie Chung, Shannon Woodward and Hector Hernandez.

The trailer for Mr. Corman teases the general sense of angst that Gordon-Levitt’s character is dealing with, as well as previewing some fantastical elements that will be infused into the show (I think I see a musical number in there). Check out it for yourself below.

Mr. Corman joins a massive lineup of Apple TV Plus series that are returning or debuting over the next few months. Both of Apple TV Plus’ marquee series, Ted Lasso and The Morning Show, will soon be returning for their second seasons, while new shows like Physical and Lisey’s Story have already premiered, with more — Foundation and Invasion, among others — waiting to premiere.

The Apple TV Plus price is $4.99 per month, but Apple offers a year-long free trial to consumers who purchase a new Apple product, i.e. an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or new Mac computer. FYI if you were on an Apple TV Plus free trial pre-pandemic, after a number of extensions, Apple TV Plus is expected to end those free trials sometime in July.