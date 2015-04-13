Julie Graham is the mother of new Benidorm family

A new family of five are set to cause mischief and mayhem at the Solana Hotel when ITV’s hit comedy Benidorm returns for its eighth series in 2016.

Julie Graham (The Bill, The Bletchley Circle) and Phoenix Nights star Steve Edge join the cast as parents Sheron and Eddie Dawson.

Josh Bolt will play Julie and Steve's teenage son Rob. He's best known to Last Tango In Halifax viewers as teen dad Raff in the hit BBC1 series.

Veteran actor Bobby Nutt, who played Albert Dingle in Emmerdale (2004) and Ron Sykes in Coronation Street (1980-1983), joins Benidorm as Grandad, while Honor Kneafsey (Our Zoo) is their young daughter Jodie.

After the much-loved Garvey family headed out of Spain for the riches of Las Vegas during the last series of Benidorm, fans will be looking to the Dawson clan to pick up the slack.

Filming on the new series of Benidorm got under way in Spain last month.