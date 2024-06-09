Kate Ferdinand makes a hilarious comparison to husband Rio on Celebrity Gogglebox

Celebrity Gogglebox is back on Channel 4 with some brand new guests including football legend Rio Ferdinand and his wife, Kate.

The couple appeared in the latest instalment of Celebrity Gogglebox, which aired Friday 7th June 2024, and gave some insights into family life while watching clips from the latest TV shows.

Kate, who previously starred in The Only Way Is Essex, revealed that Rio sounds "like a washing machine" when he's eating, adding that their children also can't stand the sound of it, saying, "It's not just me, this is a big problem in our house."

Luckily, Rio took the confession well, adding, "I just struggle to eat now in the house. If we haven't got music on playing full blast you don't want to sit me and neither do the kids."

Kate then continued, "Do you think it might just be a you thing now? It's not an us thing?"

To which Rio replied, "No one's ever said it to me in my life before!" Before continuing, "I've been around all my teammates for years in close proximity. Noone's gone like 'Rio is the wildest eater."

Fans were quick to repost the amusing incident, with one writing on X (formerly Twitter), 'Kate Ferdinand, wife of former England & Manchester United legend compared her husband Rio to a 'washing machine' as the couple made a hilarious confession during Friday's episode of Celebrity Gogglebox.'

While another said, 'Instant ick when a celebrity appears on Gogglebox (Rio already had it).'

And another wrote jokingly of the appearance, 'Wonder if Rio Ferdinand can get through an hours camera time without randomly shouting out Ballon d'Or for no apparent reason?'

This season sees the return of some familiar faces, including Danny Dyer and his daughter Dani, Stacey Solomon alongside her husband Joe Swash, Shaun Ryder and bandmate Bez, Martin Kemp and his son Roman and Clare Balding and her wife Alice Arnold.

Celebrity Gogglebox airs Fridays on Channel 4.