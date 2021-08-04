‘Kate’ trailer: Netflix actioner puts Mary Elizabeth Winstead on the warpath

The summer of the female action hero continues with Netflix’s Kate starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead, set for release on the streaming service Sept. 10. The first trailer for Kate has been released, giving viewers a glimpse at the mayhem that Winstead’s assassin will do as she deals with a ticking clock.

Kate takes place after the titular assassin has been poisoned. She now has less than 24 hours to get revenge on the people that did this to her. Helping her is the daughter of one of her previous victims, who she ends up forming an unexpected bond with.

Winstead, who already has action cred with roles in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Birds of Prey, looks to be a force in the action set pieces previewed in the trailer. The film has some strong pedigree when it comes to the action, as David Leitch, director of John Wick and Atomic Blonde, is a producer on the film. The trailer makes a specific mention of that, so highly likely he had an influence on the action sequences in the film.

Woody Harrelson headlines the supporting cast, with the likes of Miku Patricia Martineau, Michiel Huisman, Tadanobu Asano, Jun Kunimura and Mari Yamamoto.

Watch the Kate trailer below.

Kate is the latest female-centered action film in the last few months. Netflix already released Gunpowder Milkshake starring Karen Gillan and Lena Headey, while Amazon Prime Video had Jolt starring Kate Beckinsale. Plus, we have the Maggie Q-led movie The Protege set to hit theaters on Aug. 20. The action genre isn’t just a boys club anymore.

Netflix has promised to deliver at least one new movie for every week of the year in 2021. In addition to Kate and the previously mentioned Gunpowder Milkshake, that list has included Army of the Dead and the Fear Street trilogy. Still to come are the Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson starring Red Notice, the star-studded Adam McKay dramedy Don’t Look Up and another foray into the Army of the Dead world with Army of Thieves, to name a few.

