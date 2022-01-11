‘Kimi’ trailer: Zoë Kravitz, Alexa-like device solve a murder

Kimi, the latest movie from director Steven Soderbergh and starring Zoë Kravitz, takes the idea that our home assistant devices and other tech (your Alexas or smartphones) are recording everything we do. It then asks the question — what if those recordings captured a murder? That’s what Zoë Kravitz’s character will try to prove in this new thriller that is set to premiere exclusively on HBO Max Feb. 10.

The official plot for Kimi, per IMDb, is “an agoraphobic Seattle tech worker uncovers evidence of a crime.” This first trailer for the movie expands upon that though. In it we see Kravitz’s Angela Childs going about her routines in her apartment, utilizing her Kimi home assistant to perform a multitude of tasks. However, during her work where she listens to audio streams, she believes she hears evidence of a murder. That’s when Kimi becomes Rear Window for the 21st century, as she must try and prove that what she heard actually happened and solve this crime.

Watch the trailer below:

Movie fans will be seeing a good bit of Kravitz in the early slate of 2022 movies. In addition to Kimi, the Mad Max: Fury Road and Big Little Lies actress will be appearing as Selina Kyle/Catwoman in The Batman, slated to come out on March 4.

Joining Kravitz in Kimi are Rita Wilson, Devin Ratray, Erika Christensen, India de Beaufort, Robin Givens, Jaime Camil, Jacob Vargas, Charles Halford, Emily Kuroda, Derek DelGaudio and Byron Bowers. Soderbergh is directing from a script by David Koepp.

Soderbergh is the Oscar-winning director of Traffic, the Ocean’s trilogy, Erin Brockovich and Magic Mike. Always trying to be at the forefront of innovation in the film industry, Soderbergh has fully embraced streaming as an avenue to share his movies with audiences. Kimi marks the director’s third straight movie that is playing exclusively on HBO Max (Let Them All Talk, No Sudden Move), while his two prior to that (High Flying Bird, The Laundromat) were Netflix exclusives.

Kimi will land on HBO Max on Feb. 10. Anyone wanting to watch the movie will need to be a subscriber to the streaming platform, which offers either a $9.99 per month ad-supported plan or a $14.99 per month ad-free plan (both include Kimi).