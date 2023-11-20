Liam Neeson thriller flop snaps up Netflix number one spot

The 2019 Liam Neeson thriller, Cold Pursuit, has laid claim to the number-one spot on Netflix UK after debuting on the service just a few days ago.

Although the streamer recently added a new David Fincher movie (The Killer) and what's bound to be the first of many new festive releases (Best. Christmas. Ever!), it seems Netflix viewers are looking for all-out action.

Despite being considered a flop upon release.— Cold Pursuit only grossed $76 million from its $60 million budget during its theatrical run — the film has struck a chord with Netflix subscribers with an appetite for revenge thrillers.

If you're not one of the many UK Netflix subscribers who's checked out Cold Pursuit just yet, it's a textbook Neeson revenge thriller and is bound to suit anyone who's a big Taken fan; it's also a remake of the 2014 Norwegian movie, In Order of Disappearance.

Cold Pursuit sees Liam Neeson playing snowplow driver, Nels Coxman. Coxman leads a relatively quiet life, but the mysterious death of his son, Kyle (played by Neeson's real-life son, Micheál Richardson) turns his life on its head.

As per the Netflix synopsis, Nels decides to take matters into his own hands and seeks vengeance by going on a vengeful killing spree as he targets a local drug cartel and looks to put them on ice.

Along with the father and son pair, Cold Pursuit also stars Laura Dern (Jurassic World: Dominion) as Nels' wife, Grace, Tom Bateman (Death on the Nile) as Trevor "Viking" Calcote, Tom Jackson (Outlander) as White Bull Legrew, and Emmy Rossum (The Crowded Room) as Kim Dash, among others.

The movie currently has a 68% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, though the audience score is sitting just below the "Fresh" threshold at 49%. This is far from the first time a divisive release has found a new audience on Netflix: the Hugh Jackman sci-fi flick Reminiscence did exactly that earlier this month.

Cold Pursuit is now streaming on Netflix. Already checked out Cold Pursuit, and looking for something new to watch? Check out our top picks for the best Netflix shows and the seven best shows streaming this week that we think you should be watching right now.