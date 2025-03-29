Lifetime's latest thriller Wife Stalker is based on a New York Times best seller

We love a good page-turner, and we love them even more when those sensationalist stories get adapted into pulpy new TV movies. Such is the case of Liv Constantine's daring 2020 novel The Wife Stalker, which has been turned into Lifetime's latest psychological thriller, premiering tonight, March 29 at 8pm Eastern time.

Wife Stalker stars Lifetime regular Keshia Knight Pulliam (Tempted by Danger, The Hillsdale Adoption Scam) as Joana, a wife and mother who desperately tries to protect her family after husband leaves her for a woman with a nefarious past. Real-life spouses Trai Byers and Grace Byers also star, as Joana's husband Leo and as Piper, the other woman.

"Joanna and Leo seem to have it all. Two adorable children, Evie and Aaron and a beautiful house in the suburbs. But their perfect marriage begins to unravel when Piper, the owner of a wellness center moves to town and sets her sights on Leo who quickly falls for her charms," reads the film's official synopsis, per Lifetime. "As Piper ruthlessly maneuvers her way into the family, Joanna starts digging into her past and discovers some very disturbing secrets including two previous dead husbands. Fearing for their safety, Joanna is determined to find the proof that she needs and expose Piper in time to protect her family."

Elsewhere in the cast are Alayna and AJ Bernard as Joana and Leo's young children, as well as Eric Tiede as Brent, Deja Dee as Trisha, Tiana Melvina as Olivia and Annunziata Gianzero as Ava. Elisabeth Röhm (Girl in the Basement) directed the suspenseful, 90-minute story, with a script written by Barbara Marshall (Buying Back My Daughter, The Bad Seed).

"When I first read the script I was definitely captivated. I didn’t anticipate the twists and turns that would occur at all, and I’ve read a whole lot of scripts," Keshia Knight Pulliam told TV Insider about the project. "I was just excited to play the character because with any character it’s about finding the character’s voice. Finding the trees of the character and rooting her authentically. What are the feelings and emotions she is going through? I really enjoyed the challenge."

To tune into Wife Stalker, you're going to need access to the Lifetime network. Those with cable packages can watch on their local Lifetime channel, but even if you don't have traditional cable, cord-cutters can also tune in online with a live TV streaming service that carries Lifetime, such as Frndly TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV. And if you miss the television broadcast tonight, don't fret: Wife Stalker will also be available to stream on MyLifetime.com beginning tomorrow, Sunday, March 30.

Check out the official trailer for Wife Stalker before tuning into the new psychological thriller tonight at 8pm on Lifetime.