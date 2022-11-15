Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar reveals exciting news about season 7

New episodes of Line of Duty haven't been confirmed yet, but Adrian Dunbar has revealed there's "every possibility" the BBC crime drama could return to our screens.

Appearing on Lorraine, the Ted Hastings actor spoke to host Lorraine Kelly about the future of Line of Duty, and that he, Martin Compston (Steve Arnott), and Vicky McClure (Kate Fleming) are all keen to reprise their iconic roles.

Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar speaking on Lorraine. (Image credit: ITV)

Naturally, Lorraine was keen to know about Line of Duty season 7 and asked: "Do we think perhaps if we can get you all in the same room, you might do another one?"

To which Adrian Dunbar replied: “Yes, there is every possibility. We're all keeping our fingers crossed that we'll hear something at some point. We all want to get back together again. We'd love to go back to Belfast again.

"The last time we did it it was in lockdown, so we were all in bubbles. We couldn't get out… everything was shut. So we'd like to get back to Belfast for a bit of fun."

All three members of AC-12 are keen to return for more. (Image credit: BBC)

Discussing Adrian’s love of singing, Lorraine asked, "Could we do a musical version of Line of Duty? It would have to be operatic, wouldn’t it? I would love to see him singing, ‘We are sucking diesel’..."

Adrian laughed, "I’d like to see Martin Compston [singing]... I think that’s got legs, Lorraine."

Earlier this year, Adrian Dunbar also teased a Line of Duty movie and said: "I’m not sure what shape it’ll take . . . someone was talking about a film or maybe, you know, two 90 minutes or three episodes."

Right now though, there's been no official word on the future of the BBC show but it's been a huge success as it picked up National Television Awards for Most Popular Returning Drama and the Special Recognition award, so fans are definitely keen to see more.

Elsewhere, Line of Duty could've looked a lot different it was revealed that Martin Compston almost didn't audition for the hit series. Craig Parkinson, who played Matthew "Dot" Cottan shared the news on Instagram where he said that Martin "needed a nudge" to go for the part.

Lorraine airs on weekdays at 9 am on ITV1 and ITV Hub. Line of Duty seasons 1 - 6 are available on demand via BBC iPlayer.