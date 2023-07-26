Looking for clues in the Only Murders in the Building season 3 trailer

The long-awaited premiere of Only Murders in the Building season 3, one of What to Watch's must anticipated summer TV shows of 2023, is just around the corner (August 8). But excitement is reaching a new level as the official Only Murders in the Building season 3 trailer arrived on Wednesday, July 26.

Ever since the Only Murders in the Building season 2 ending saw Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) collapse and die on stage on the opening night of Oliver's big Broadway show, we've been wondering who could possibly be behind his death.

With the OMITB season 3 trailer providing us the best look yet at the new episodes, we're diving deep and looking for any kind of clues that may give us hints as to who killed Ben Glenroy.

Watch the trailer for yourself directly below and then read on to find out what stuck out to us.

The list of suspects

Only Murders in the Building (Image credit: Hulu)

The suspect board has become a tradition on OMITB, as Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Oliver (Martin Short) use it to springboard theories on where they can take their investigation next. Now none of the first batch of suspects that were on the board in season 1 and season 2 ended up being the killers, but at the very least it is a good place to start for not only our amateur sleuths, but for us loyal OMITB viewers.

Considering the trailer has Detective Williams (Da'Vine Joy Randolph) say that the murderer was someone associated with Oliver's play, the list of initial suspects features everyone who can potentially be involved, even Charles and Oliver (though that would be a massive twist).

Presuming we take those two off the board, that leaves a list that includes Loretta (Meryl Streep), Bobo (Don Darryl Rivera), Ty (Gerald Caesar), Kimber (Ashley Park), Jonathan (Jason Veasey), Tobert (Jesse Williams), Howard (Michael Cyril Creighton), Donna (Linda Emond), Cliff (Wesley Taylor) and K.T. (Allison Guinn). There are some other suspects on the list but we couldn't make out well enough who they are.

Should Williams be correct, the murderer is going to come from this group.

Another dangerous association for Mabel?

Jesse Williams in Only Murders in the Building (Image credit: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

Mabel looks like she may find herself involved with another potential suspect this season. After forming a connection with artist/art dealer Alice (Cara Delevingne) in season 2, who for a time was a leading suspect in the murder of Bunny, Mabel seems to do the same with Tobert.

To Charles and Oliver's surprise, it also seems that she has him help out with the investigation. This is something the group does not have good experience with in the past, considering Charles included Jane (Amy Ryan) in their discussions before it was revealed she was the killer.

It seems unlikely the show would repeat that storyline once again. Plus, in social media posts promoting the new season and the trailer we see Mabel in a wedding dress, so perhaps any romantic relationship actually turns out for the best. We hope so, but we can't deny that there's still a chance this comes back to bite Mabel.

Whose book is that?

Only Murders in the Building (Image credit: Hulu)

The biggest thing in any murder is motive and there are a couple of references to possible motives in the trailer. The first is the potential rivalry between Ben and Loretta.

In the trailer, we see Loretta make some interesting choices at the table read, which leads Ben to tell Oliver to fire her (his specific words were "stinkeroonie"). Could this personal slight be enough to push Loretta to murder?

Charles also brings up Kimber. While his possible motive of her doing it as a meme seems bound to go nowhere, the trailer lays the groundwork that there is something more going on with her character that could keep her as a main suspect throughout the season.

Perhaps the biggest clue that we get in the trailer though, is a book Oliver finds that has clippings of Ben on a red carpet. It doesn't feel like that's been put together with adoration, so could it turn out that whoever owns the book is the murderer?

While not in the trailer, we should also mention one of the big clues from the season 2 finale. As Charles and Ben (who clearly don't like each other) talk backstage before the show begins, Charles gives him a warning, "stay away from her." Is that because the "her" in that sentence is dangerous, or because someone (perhaps even Charles) would kill to protect her?

We can't wait to get more clues and start piecing the puzzle together when Only Murders in the Building premieres August 8 on Hulu in the US, Disney Plus in the UK.