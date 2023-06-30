Love Island 2023 confirms return of Casa Amor

Love Island 2023 is ready to split the villa up as the infamous Casa Amor will be opening its doors very soon...

Casa Amor usually arrives halfway through the series, and it looks like things are no different for Love Island 2023. At the end of the latest episode (Thursday, June 29), the usual neon logo appeared, confirming the show was about to be shaken up.

For those not in the know, Casa Amor is a big deal every time it turns up in the hit ITV2 series. For around a week, it splits the islanders apart, with either the girls or boys being shipped off to another villa. There, the singletons are joined by a new group of islanders who they're encouraged to get to know.

In the meantime, the islanders left in the main villa are also introduced to a new group of islanders. At the end of the week, the contestants take part in a dramatic recoupling as they're given the choice between remaining in their current couple or choosing a new partner, so there's every chance we could be saying goodbye to a few of our Love Island 2023 cast very soon!

It's coming... #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/cSy2iuV145June 29, 2023 See more

This comes after reports claimed that Casa Amor would be starting on Sunday, July 2 earlier in the week. This year's lineup of extra bombshells has not been revealed at the time of writing, but there's some suspicion among fans that Molly Marsh could be making a comeback to the villa as part of the additional lineup.

Things were already hotting up in the villa last night without the addition of Casa Amor. Returning Love Island contestant Kady McDermott found herself in an awkward situation after Whitney chose to take Zachariah (who Kady is coupled up with) out on a date, and things seemed to go well for the pair.

If the arrival of Casa Amor wasn't enough, there's set to be plenty more drama on the way tonight as well, as the preview clip for Friday's episode teased an explosive argument between Tyrique and Scott over Scott's feelings about Catherine...

Love Island 2023 continues tonight at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITVX.