Love Island fans feel sick over Davide and Ekin-Su's kiss

Love Island viewers were not happy about Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu's kiss on Sunday's (June 12) episode.

We're now one week into Love Island 2022, and things are well and truly hotting up in the villa. The biggest news of the past week has to be Liam Llewellyn deciding to walk away from the show after he found life in the villa difficult and the arrival of Gemma Owen's ex, Jacques O'Neill as our newest bombshell. But neither of these moments have caused as much drama with the fans as Davide and Ekin-Su's kiss.

Davide was originally coupled up with Gemma, but it was clear that there was definitely something between him and Ekin-Su from the moment she arrived in the villa. When it came time for the boys to choose who they wanted to recouple with last week, Luca Bish decided to choose Gemma, leaving Davide to choose Ekin-Su.

The pair then headed for a chat, where Davide confessed that he would have chosen Ekin-Su over Gemma even if Luca hadn't picked first. Ekin-Su was clearly very happy about this revelation, as she said she wanted to "thank" Davide...and then she moved in for a very passionate kiss.

It made quite an impression on Love Island fans, and plenty of them headed straight to social media to complain about what they were seeing on-screen.

One viewer wrote: "Davide and Ekin-Su...have you ever seen a less appealing kiss?"

Davide and Ekin-Su…have you ever seen a less appealing kiss? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/SDtdZC3dSbJune 12, 2022 See more

Another wrote: "Was that potentially the cringiest kiss from all 8 seasons, congrats to Davide and Ekin-Su, quite some achievement", and there were plenty more people watching who shared their uncomfortable reactions to the kiss, too.

Was that potentially the cringiest kiss from all 8 seasons, congrats to Davide and Ekin-Su, quite some achievement #LoveIslandJune 12, 2022 See more

the entire nation after watching davide and ekin-su kiss #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/oiATLy4fEwJune 12, 2022 See more

I just can’t with that kiss 🤢🤮 #LoveIslandJune 12, 2022 See more

That davide ekin-su kiss was so difficult to watch🤮🤮🤮 #loveislandJune 12, 2022 See more

I feel violated after seeing Ekin-Su and Davide kiss #loveisland pic.twitter.com/CeXWMgoW5fJune 12, 2022 See more

Jacques' arrival in the villa definitely looks like it could be a threat to Davide and Ekin-Su's new relationship, as he definitely made some flirty remarks to her. Will he (or another islander?) stir up some trouble for the new couple? Time will tell...

Love Island 2022 began on Monday, June 6 at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub (opens in new tab), and new episodes air nightly at the same time in the same place. Episodes will be made available to stream the following morning on BritBox.

How to watch Love Island UK 2022 online from anywhere in the world

Love Island is now underway on ITV2 and ITV Hub (opens in new tab), with new episodes airing every night.

If you're away from home and can't access your usual streaming services, there's an easy way to catch up on Love Island no matter where you are — a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even

Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.