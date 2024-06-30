Love Island fans TORN after a shock dumping rocks the villa

This year's Love Island UK line-up has seen a few divisive characters get people talking online and the latest dumping has viewers torn over whether it was the right decision.

A shock dumping rocked the villa in Friday night's episode (28 June) of the ITV show, leaving viewers frustrated, with some saying the vote was 'rigged'.

'The producers are gona make sure Jess stays in, it’s views. Every TV show needs a villain,' one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

While another said, 'Harriet and Ronnie are dumped??? wtf Shay connection does Jess have f you uk it’s all rigged.'

Shortly after Joey and Grace ended their relationship, the islanders were summoned to the firepit for a shock public elimination.

As the couple with the lowest votes, Harriet and Ronnie were immediately dumped from the Island, leaving viewers in shock - and it was Ronnie's former flame Jess who delivered the news.

'I'm devastated I can’t believe Jess stayed in the island and Harriett left before her, she had that smirk on her face the whole time,' wrote one fan after the episode aired.

While another wrote, 'Jess irks my soul pls get her off the show, she’s such an envious girl it’s so damn annoyingggg.'

Others saw the funny side, with another writing, 'Them having Jess announce Harriet and Ronnie’s dumping is soooo funny.'

While another said, 'Jess is the type of person to say something horribly mean and then follow up with “no offense”.'

Others had a more sympathetic approach, with another writing, 'So far (I’m like a week or so behind because I’m in the US watching on Hulu) I don’t see Jess as being a mean girl…

'It just seems like she’s not playing nice with people who have been weird to her (Ronnie and Harriet).'

But another frustrated viewer said, 'I’m still pissed Ronnie and Harriet went home when Jess has been unnecessarily rude all season.'

Friday night's episode also announced the return of Casa Amor, which will undoubtedly cause more drama among the islanders.

Tune in on Sunday 30th June at 9 pm for the next instalment of Love Island UK.