'Love Island' reveals shock new 'cheating' twist

Love Island 2022 seems to have changed their application process, as they're now encouraging people to elaborate on their relationship status when signing up for the series.

Previously, applicants had to state that they were single but now there's an option to select "no". If you do that, another question box will pop up asking applicants to go into more detail about their love life.

While they're not explicitly seeking people in committed relationships, it doesn't look like they're ruling out complicated relationships, situationships, friends with benefits scenarios, and are inviting a diverse range of people to apply.

On top of this, applications can specify their gender and they can choose Female, Male, Non-Binary, Prefer Not To Say, and Prefer Not To Self Describe.

Sexual orientation is also an option and applicants can choose between Heterosexual, Gay Man, Gay Woman (Lesbian), Bisexual, and Other.

Applications are now open for the eighth series of the dating competition, and the website states:



"How do you fancy enjoying your very own long hot summer of romance? Love Island will be back in 2022, and we're looking for lively singles from across the country to take part. So what are you waiting for? Get grafting and apply now!"

It continues: "Once again our Islanders will take up residence in a spectacular luxury villa, in the hope of finding love. But to stay on the island, they need to couple up – and more importantly – win the hearts of the public."

It's looking like the latest series of Love Island is getting a refresh, as there'll also be a new villa for our potential couples to spend time in, but it will still be filmed in till be filmed in the series' longstanding home of Majorca so it's staying true to its roots.

Further details for the series are still under wraps, but we'll keep you updated when we know when it's going to air and of course, which lucky contestants are taking part!

Love Island returns to ITV later this year.