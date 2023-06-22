Love Island USA season 5 premiere date revealed

Love Island USA season 5 is heading back to Fiji this summer, and Peacock has finally confirmed when the series will air!

The streamer has confirmed that Love Island USA will return to Peacock on July 18. What's more, the series is whisking the next batch of singletons to Fiji, where everything started when the US dating show spin-off first got going.

Love Island USA was originally set in Fiji when the series started airing on CBS back in 2019. Because of the pandemic and travel restrictions that were put into place, the show's second outing was set in a fancy Vegas hotel, then it moved to a villa in Hawaii for season 3. For Love Island USA season 4, the series switched things up once again and set the action in Santa Barbara.

Love Island USA's fourth season was Peacock's most-watched original reality series, so it's no surprise that there's more coming from the series. And to help build anticipation for the new series, Peacock has released a trailer alongside the release date.

Narrated by the voice of Love Island, Iain Stirling, the trailer transports us to "Love Island HQ", teasing what shenanigans are in store when the show returns.

Fans of the dating series will know exactly what to expect when the series returns. The new group of islanders will move into a luxury villa where they'll be coupling up and taking on challenges and facing more twists on their journey. Temptations will arrive as late entrants enter the villa, leading to tense moments where the competitors will have to decide to stay in their current pairings or recoupling with someone new.

Love Island USA season 5 isn't the only thing fans of the dating show have got to look forward to. Earlier in the year, Peacock revealed Love Island Games, a spin-off that will unite islanders from the US, UK, and Australian versions of the hit show to give them a second chance at finding love.

Competitors for the spin-off haven't been confirmed just yet, but we do know that Love Island Games is expected to start streaming later in the year.